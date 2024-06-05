BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 28th

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BOE stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $10.53. 40,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,501. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14.
About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust
