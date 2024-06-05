BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (EGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 28th

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:EGF remained flat at $9.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. 9,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,690. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $10.18.
About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
