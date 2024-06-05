BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BGY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,320. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.