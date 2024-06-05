BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of BGY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,320. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile
