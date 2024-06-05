BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 22.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BGT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 66,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,277. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.