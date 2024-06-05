BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (BKT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
BlackRock Income Trust stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,221. BlackRock Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $12.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82.
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
