BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (BKT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

BlackRock Income Trust stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,221. BlackRock Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $12.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

