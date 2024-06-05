BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.37 and last traded at $23.37. 1,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 4,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.62.

About BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF

The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (INMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Municipal Bond 1-15Yr index. The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to maximize tax-free current income. INMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

