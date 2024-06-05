Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BTT stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $20.57. 79,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,413. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $21.64.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

