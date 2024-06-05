BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MHN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.76. 43,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,584. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $10.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.