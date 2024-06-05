BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance
Shares of MHN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.76. 43,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,584. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $10.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
