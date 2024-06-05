BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance

MVT traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.70. 71,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,769. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

