BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MVF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.08. 111,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,503. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $7.19.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.