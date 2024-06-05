BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,910. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $12.52.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
