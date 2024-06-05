Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BCX)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance
BCX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 134,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,027. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $9.87.
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.