Blackstone Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 35,394 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 57% compared to the typical volume of 22,508 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $120.53. 682,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,586,861. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.11. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $133.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 117.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in Blackstone by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 19,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in Blackstone by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Blackstone by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

