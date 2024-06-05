Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.47

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.47 and last traded at $58.23, with a volume of 230791 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Blue Bird presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Blue Bird Stock Up 6.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $345.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.00 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 154.10% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 568.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

