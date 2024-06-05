Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 41,068 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 50,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

The company has a market cap of $213.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 596,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 33,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

