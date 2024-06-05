Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $269,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $80.02 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $80.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AZN

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.