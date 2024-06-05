Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $305,000 in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in Coursera by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Coursera by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 388,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 206,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on COUR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $722,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,327,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,632,317.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $722,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,327,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,632,317.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $41,558.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,052.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,009,455 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of COUR opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

