Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 457.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 214.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Carter’s Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.08 and a 1 year high of $88.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.00.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $661.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.05 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

