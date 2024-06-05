Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,375,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 55,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 38,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,026,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,744,000 after purchasing an additional 181,594 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

LPL Financial stock opened at $282.99 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.59 and a fifty-two week high of $287.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.