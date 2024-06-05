Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 6,040 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 12,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,753,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,725,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,753,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,725,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,567 shares of company stock worth $5,031,431. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SCI opened at $70.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.43.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Featured Stories

