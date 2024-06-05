Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $342,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Public Storage by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.75.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $278.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $312.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.40.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

