Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2,096.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,953.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $11,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.