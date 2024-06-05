Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Wayfair by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Wayfair by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Wayfair by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE W opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.50. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $90.71.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 5,315 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $335,163.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 51,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,664 shares of company stock worth $4,255,493 over the last 90 days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

