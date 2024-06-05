BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Target (NYSE:TGT)

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential downside of 22.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.11.

Get Target alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $150.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.11 and its 200 day moving average is $151.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Target by 19.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 231,620 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,282,000 after purchasing an additional 37,948 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Target in the first quarter worth $335,870,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 142.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,879 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,759 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Target by 163.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 168,426 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,847,000 after purchasing an additional 104,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its holdings in Target by 33.5% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.