Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 8.75 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Booking has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Booking to earn $210.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $35.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,801.36 on Wednesday. Booking has a 12-month low of $2,579.36 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,631.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,535.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,902.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Booking

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.