Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boot Barn from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.45.

Shares of BOOT traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $128.71. The stock had a trading volume of 334,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.88 and a 200 day moving average of $89.05. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $131.85.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $403,367.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,191.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $642,237.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,327 shares in the company, valued at $264,370.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,686 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,037.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

