Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.73.
In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $403,367.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $148,191.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $642,237.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,327 shares in the company, valued at $264,370.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $403,367.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,191.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,795 shares of company stock worth $1,329,686 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,744,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,638,000 after purchasing an additional 35,925 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,573,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,527,000 after buying an additional 1,675,410 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 43.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,131,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,830,000 after buying an additional 649,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,733,000 after purchasing an additional 182,130 shares in the last quarter.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
