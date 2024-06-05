Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 537.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287,500 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Braze were worth $81,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Braze by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,769,000 after purchasing an additional 899,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braze by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,266,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,099,000 after purchasing an additional 228,089 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Braze by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,467,000 after purchasing an additional 810,295 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Braze by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,053,000 after buying an additional 826,100 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRZE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.12.

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 9,177 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $383,231.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,794.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 9,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $383,231.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,794.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,114 shares of company stock worth $3,344,997. 24.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BRZE traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.05. 1,494,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,618. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.74. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 27.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

