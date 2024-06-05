Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Acquired by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,467,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016,209 shares during the period. Brixmor Property Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 2.82% of Brixmor Property Group worth $197,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,247,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,569,000 after buying an additional 406,525 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $7,075,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,325,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $851,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 136,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

BRX opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.21%.

BRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

