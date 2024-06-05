Brokerages Set ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) PT at $81.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

In related news, SVP James G. Marken sold 24,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $1,615,313.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,534.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 253,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,029,448.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 24,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $1,615,313.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,955 shares of company stock worth $13,917,340. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.09.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $137.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

