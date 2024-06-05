Brokerages Set Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) PT at $260.11

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $260.11.
A number of research firms have issued reports on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,486,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 82,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vail Resorts Stock Performance
NYSE MTN opened at $193.38 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $182.63 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.34 and a 200-day moving average of $216.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vail Resorts Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 148.25%.
Vail Resorts Company Profile
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
