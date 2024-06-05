Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Stake Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Brunswick worth $10,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Brunswick by 14,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BC traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $78.05. The stock had a trading volume of 763,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,358. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.84 and its 200 day moving average is $86.63. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BC shares. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Brunswick

Brunswick Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.