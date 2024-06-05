Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Stake Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Brunswick worth $10,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Brunswick by 14,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BC traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $78.05. The stock had a trading volume of 763,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,358. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.84 and its 200 day moving average is $86.63. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.23%.
In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BC shares. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.
