Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Buys 112,117 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,151,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,117 shares during the quarter. CBIZ makes up about 1.5% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 4.32% of CBIZ worth $134,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CBIZ by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in CBIZ by 3.0% during the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CBIZ by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1,051.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

CBIZ Price Performance

Shares of CBZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.36. The company had a trading volume of 34,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.91. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $80.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average is $69.56.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

About CBIZ

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.