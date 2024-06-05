Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 75,852 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,431,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,852 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.76% of Magnite worth $22,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGNI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Magnite by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Magnite by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,046,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after buying an additional 15,924 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 959,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 34,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 4.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGNI. Bank of America upgraded Magnite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $840,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,840,561.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Magnite news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 404,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $840,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,840,561.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,279 shares of company stock worth $1,004,618 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Price Performance

MGNI stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,906. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.27, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.35.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $130.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

