Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of CME Group worth $96,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,737,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Down 1.2 %

CME stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,454. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.93. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.04 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,444 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on CME Group

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.