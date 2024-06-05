C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stake Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 111,780 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $8,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,341,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,687,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,333,000 after buying an additional 280,938 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,985,000 after buying an additional 280,177 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,550,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,536,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,333,000 after acquiring an additional 211,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.64. 1,066,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,485. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $100.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

