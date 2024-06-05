Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CHW traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $6.79. 23,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,989. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $6.79.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

