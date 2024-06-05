Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ CHW traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $6.79. 23,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,989. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $6.79.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.