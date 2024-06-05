Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

CGO stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 14,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,162. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

