Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
CPZ traded up 0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,783. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is 15.05. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 13.17 and a 1-year high of 16.11.
Insider Transactions at Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.