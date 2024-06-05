Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

CPZ traded up 0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,783. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is 15.05. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 13.17 and a 1-year high of 16.11.

Insider Transactions at Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Herman acquired 16,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of 15.55 per share, with a total value of 253,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 416,475.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

