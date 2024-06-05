Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Camden National Stock Performance

CAC opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $462.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.75. Camden National has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.72 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 16.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden National

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Camden National by 201.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Camden National by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Camden National by 364.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Camden National by 89.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

