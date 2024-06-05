Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.95 and last traded at $105.66. 39,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 426,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities cut shares of Camtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Camtek Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.33 and its 200 day moving average is $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $97.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s payout ratio is 75.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Camtek by 574.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of Camtek by 1,436.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Camtek by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Camtek by 431.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Further Reading

