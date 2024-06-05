Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $7.30 Per Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Thursday, May 30th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.10. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $6.77 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CM. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cormark raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.09.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM opened at C$67.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$66.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$63.54. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$47.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.54. The firm has a market cap of C$63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

