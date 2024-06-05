Canadian Solar Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Solar in a research report issued on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Canadian Solar’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

CSIQ has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $18.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.38.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 51.3% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,481 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

