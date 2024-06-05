Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Hits New 1-Year Low at $211.00

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$211.00 and last traded at C$135.68, with a volume of 38911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$136.04.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTC.A shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$144.63.
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.
