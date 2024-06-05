Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.13) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.08). The consensus estimate for Cognition Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CGTX. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CGTX opened at $1.89 on Monday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $75.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.53.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

