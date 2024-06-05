Capital International Investors Boosts Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 198,614 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 5.09% of TopBuild worth $605,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,869 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Stock Performance

TopBuild stock traded up $15.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $414.48. The company had a trading volume of 207,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,367. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $215.62 and a 12-month high of $452.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $412.07 and its 200-day moving average is $385.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.75.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. DA Davidson started coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TopBuild

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.