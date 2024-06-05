Capital International Investors Boosts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,758,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,260,808 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Corteva were worth $1,234,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,383,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,287,000 after acquiring an additional 181,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.92. 729,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,155. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.93. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $58.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.05.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

