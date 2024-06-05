Capital International Investors Has $555.73 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital International Investors reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,788,369 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 514,345 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.51% of Starbucks worth $555,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,736,000. STAR Financial Bank boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 9,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 382,057 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,681,000 after buying an additional 17,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $81.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,149,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,280,216. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.45. The stock has a market cap of $92.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

