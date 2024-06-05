Capital International Investors Lowers Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Capital International Investors cut its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,501,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,071,490 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Edison International were worth $893,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,316,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,826,000 after purchasing an additional 197,259 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Edison International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,842,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $622,911,000 after acquiring an additional 317,297 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 8.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,830,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,318,000 after acquiring an additional 558,351 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Edison International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,590,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,840,000 after acquiring an additional 108,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,261,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,166,000 after purchasing an additional 202,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

EIX traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $75.61. 501,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,272. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average is $69.72. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. Edison International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Barclays boosted their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.22.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

