Capital International Investors Raises Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,336,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,397 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 6.64% of BeiGene worth $1,142,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in BeiGene in the fourth quarter worth about $39,632,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene in the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene in the fourth quarter worth about $1,319,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in BeiGene in the fourth quarter worth about $2,762,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in BeiGene by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 101,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,336,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Stock Performance

BGNE traded up $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,368. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $126.97 and a one year high of $229.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.92.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $751.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.09 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $3,977,745.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,186.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

